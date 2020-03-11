Orlando passenger taken to hospital after becoming sick on Southwest flight

ORLANDO, Fla. – A passenger aboard a Southwest flight traveling from Orlando had flu-like symptoms, prompting an airport to issue a statement about the incident.

The Rhode Island Airport Corporation said a sick passenger on Southwest Airlines Flight 153 arrived at T.F. Green Airport from Orlando on Tuesday.

“Airport, airline and public safety personnel immediately put protocols in place to assess, assist and transport the individual directly from the plane to an area hospital and minimize exposure to other passengers,” RIAC said in a statement.

[CORONAVIRUS: Sign up for daily newsletter | Is it safe to go to Disney, other Florida theme parks?]

The airport said it’s not unusual for passengers to become ill on flights.

“However, given the nature of this situation, responding personnel employed health protocols recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Rhode Island Department of Health intended to assist the individual and prevent exposure to communicable diseases,” the airport said.

It’s not known if the passenger will be tested for coronavirus.