Cruise lines offer future credits to travelers who cancel trips amid spread of coronavirus

Several cruise lines are offering future credits to travelers who cancel trips amid the spread of the coronavirus.

Norwegian said guests who have booked a trip through Sept. 30 can cancel up to 48 hours before their voyage begins.

The guests would receive 100% future cruise credit on any sailing through Dec. 31 of 2022, according to Norwegian.

Royal Caribbean officials said guests who have booked a trip through July 31, 20202 can cancel up to 48 hours before their voyage begins.

The future cruise credit can be used on any sailings through Dec. 31, 2021.

Disney Cruises is offering future cruise credits on several trips. Each trip has different dates for when guests can cancel, you can read Disney’s cancellation policy at this link.

The credit must be used within 12 months of the original sailing date, according to Disney.

Celebrity Cruises said guests who have booked a trip through July 31, 2020, can cancel up to 48 hours before their trip begins.

Guests will have to use the cruise credit by Dec. 31 of 2021, according to Celebrity Cruises.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said they recommend people at higher risk for COVID-19 should avoid cruise travel.

The CDC said older people and anyone with severe underlying health conditions like heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes seem to be at higher risk.