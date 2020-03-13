Royal Caribbean suspends all cruises

All Royal Caribbean cruises have been suspended for the next 30 days due to concerns over the coronavirus, according to a news release from the company.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. announced Friday their cruise fleet would be suspended from traveling for 30 days, beginning at midnight, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are reaching out to our guests to help them work through this disruption to their vacations, and we are truly sorry for their inconvenience,” company officials said. “We are also communicating with our crew to work out the issues this decision presents for them. We know this adds great stress to our guests, employees and crew, and we are working to minimize the disruption.”

Many cruise lines are offering passengers compensation for canceled cruises.

Royal Caribbean officials said guests who have booked a trip through July 31, 20202 can cancel up to 48 hours before their voyage begins.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.