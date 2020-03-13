Central Florida students, school employees told to self-isolate after cruises, foreign travel

Schools in Central Florida will resume after spring break, but it’s possible that not everyone will return to class depending on their travel plans.

Following recommendations from the Florida Department of Education, some superintendents in Central Florida on Friday notified school staff and student families that anyone who goes on a cruise or who travels to a foreign country during the week-long break should self-isolate for 14 days. That includes students, faculty and staff.

Government health authorities have cautioned all Americans to avoid cruises and all nonessential travel out of the country as coronavirus continues to spread across the globe.

Brevard, Orange and Osceola public school districts issued statements Friday saying they are following the recommendation.

“Any students, faculty/staff who go on a cruise, anywhere, must self-isolate for 14 days upon return,” Brevard County Public Schools said. “Any students, faculty/staff who go on foreign travel, to any country, must self-isolate for 14 days upon return.”

Osceola County Public Schools Superintendent Debra Pace said in a Facebook post the school district will observe the same policy.

[RELATED: Walt Disney World theme parks to close through the end of March]

School officials have also been directed to cancel any mass gatherings of more than 1,000 people, although they can use their discretion for events with less than 1,000 people.

“There will be no school or district special events or activities involving more than 250 people until further notice,” Pace said.

At this time, it’s not recommended to close schools or facilities even if someone who has been in that building has been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Instead, it’s advised to clear and sanitize the area.

News 6 has reached out to other school districts about the recommendations.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.