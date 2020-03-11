Police search for missing 94-year-old Palm Bay man

Palm Bay police are searching for a missing 94-year-old.

Police said George Robbins was last seen by his wife at 11 p.m. Tuesday. She discovered his car was missing at 2 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

Police describe Robbins as a white man, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with a thin build. He’s balding with gray hair and wears glasses, police said.

Robbins’ red 2019 Subaru Forester was located at 8 a.m. Wednesday near U.S. 1 and Malabar Road, according to authorities.

Anyone with information on Robbins’ whereabouts is asked to call the Palm Bay Police Department at 321-952-3456 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.