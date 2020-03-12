Solar Bears postpone hockey games amid coronavirus concerns

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Solar Bears have postponed all games until further notice as concerns over the coronavirus continue to grow.

Alex Martins, CEO of the Orlando Magic, Central Florida’s NBA team, and Orlando Solar Bears, the ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning, said in a statement Thursday the games were postponed after the league announced it was suspending its season.

“As we have said from the beginning, the health and safety of our fans, employees, players and partners is our top priority and thus we fully support the ECHL’s decision to postpone games. We are in contact with local health officials, the Orlando Magic and the ECHL as we closely monitor this public health crisis. During this period of increased focus on public health due to COVID-19, we are taking direction from the experts in the science and medical community, and we encourage all to practice common CDC hygiene guidelines.”

Organization officials said tickets already purchased for a postponed game will be honored when the game is rescheduled. If games are not played or are played in an empty arena, fans can choose to receive a credit for a future game or be refunded, according to a news release from the team. Visit OrlandoSolarBearsHockey.com for details on tickets and scheduling.

The ECHL is among a long list of other sports leagues to suspend their seasons amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The NHL also announced Thursday it was pausing its season. That announcement followed the NBA’s decision to suspend its season after two Utah Jazz players tested positive for the coronavirus. Major League Soccer has also suspended its season and the MLB has delayed opening day over coronavirus concerns.

The NCAA has also canceled its men’s and women’s March Madness basketball tournaments because of the spread of coronavirus.

