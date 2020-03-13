Gatorland remains open amid coronavirus concerns

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gatorland will not be shutting its doors amid coronavirus concerns, company officials said in a news release.

Park President and CEO Mark McHugh sent a statement Friday detailing Gatorland’s ongoing monitoring of health updates from official local and national sources to keep guests and staff safe.

According to the release, the park has installed additional alcohol-based hand sanitizer stations throughout the facility, heightened all of our cleaning and disinfection activities throughout all park areas, disinfecting ticketing areas, handrails, doorknobs, ride seats and surfaces, zip line equipment and all areas of high guest traffic.

Sanitation staff is also disinfecting all guest contact surfaces every night, according to McHugh.

“Currently, Gatorland will remain open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. We will continue to monitor the quickly changing events around the spread of COVID-19, and we will work with our government and community leaders to ensure we do our part to protect our guests, employees, and community,” McHugh said.

Theme parks at Disney World are set to close at the end of the business day on Sunday.

Disney World theme parks will be closed throughout March.

Theme parks at the Universal Orlando Resort will also close at the end of business hours on Sunday, according to park officials.

Universal officials anticipate the theme parks will be closed for the rest of March.