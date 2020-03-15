What are the factors playing into Florida’s primary?
Florida’s Tuesday primary comes just days after coronavirus concerns escalated across the country, and has already prompted changes in polling places in Brevard County. News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth sat down with News 6 political analyst and UCF history professor Jim Clark about what’s at stake in Florida’s primary for Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.
