Local News

What are the factors playing into Florida’s primary?

Justin Warmoth, Anchor

Haley Coomes, Producer

Florida’s Tuesday primary comes just days after coronavirus concerns escalated across the country, and has already prompted changes in polling places in Brevard County. News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth sat down with News 6 political analyst and UCF history professor Jim Clark about what’s at stake in Florida’s primary for Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

