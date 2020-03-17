State Attorney Aramis Ayala to announce efforts to combat domestic violence during coronavirus pandemic

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange-Osceola State Attorney Aramis Ayala says she is collaborating with allies to help combat domestic abuse as concern around the coronavirus grows in Central Florida.

The State Attorney’s Office announced that it would release more details Tuesday morning during a news conference.

Officials said the efforts are meant to assist in protecting victims of domestic violence, child abuse and animal cruelty as people are asked to stay home more often and for a longer period of time.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, data shows domestic violence and child abuse increases during financial stress, with the virus contributing to factors that may result in a higher likelihood of the abuse toward women, children and pets.

A coalition of Central Florida leaders, including those tasked with preventing abuse and providing a safe haven for victims of domestic violence and child abuse, are expected to discuss the resources available to those who may be in need of assistance.

