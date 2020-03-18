Coronavirus: Sumter County parents pick up lessons for students’ distance learning

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Parents in Sumter County lined up Wednesday morning at Webster Elementary School to grab packets assigned for their children during their upcoming virtual learning schedule.

The school district provided lessons of math, science and reading for students in kindergarten through 5th grade.

Norma Lopez said her kids are running out of activities to do at home.

“I have a 7-year-old grandson and it’s hard to help him do his homework with no instructions. I don’t think it’s going to work, but oh well, that’s what they want,” Lopez said.

The change comes after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that schools will stay closed until April 15 in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

DeSantis said school districts should switch to online teaching in the meantime.

“It’s a learning curve. I mean, we are all going to technology and, I mean, I’m OK with that,” said Laurie Sanders, who visited Webster Elementary to pick up her daughter’s first-grade assignments.

Parents were also able to pick up meals-on-the-go.

The school district released this statement on Facebook Tuesday night:

No students will be back in class on prek-12 campuses through at least April 15. This means that Sumter County Schools will begin distance learning this coming Monday, March 23, implementing the district’s Instructional Continuity Plan, and utilizing the work of classroom teachers this week to extend the plan through at least April 15th. Sumter is one of four districts beginning distance learning a week prior to the other districts because of its early spring break dates. More details and information will be communicated as it becomes available.