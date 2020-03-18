First case of coronavirus identified in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – The Sumter County Department of Health said it has identified the first case of coronavirus in the county, according to a news release.

The DOH said Wednesday the case is travel-related.

Sumter County has been placed under a local state of emergency. Officials said they are encouraging all residents to practice social distancing, as well as other hygienic practices to prevent community spread.

The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health show there are more than 300 cases of coronavirus in Florida as of Wednesday morning, according to the department’s database, a jump of nearly 100 new confirmed cases in less than 24 hours.

According to the Health Department’s database that updates as new cases are confirmed, there are 314 COVID-19 patients in Florida that are either permanent residents or visitors diagnosed in the state. That number includes 289 state residents and 25 non-Florida residents diagnosed here, as well as six Floridians recovering outside of the Sunshine State.

In Central Florida, eight counties have at least one confirmed case. Here’s the breakdown by area, based on the FDOH numbers as of Wednesday afternoon:

Volusia County- 9 (all Florida residents)

Sumter County (Florida resident)

Orange County- 9 (7 Florida residents, 1 not in Florida, 1 non-Florida resident)

Osceola County- 8 (6 Florida residents, 2 non-residents)

Seminole County- 7 (all Florida residents) -- County reporting 10 cases

Lake County- 2 (all Florida residents)

Sumter County- 1 (Florida resident)

Brevard County- 1 (Florida resident)

Polk County-1 (Florida resident)

Take a look at the map and dashboard below. Zoom out to see the reported cases across the U.S. If you are having trouble viewing on mobile, click here.

Globally, there are nearly 200,000 coronavirus patients, according to the World Health Organization.

People with questions about the coronavirus should call the Florida Department of Health’s toll-free helpline which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 866-779-6121.

