Central Florida malls, outlets to close in effort to stop coronavirus spread

ORLANDO, Fla. – Simon Property Group, which owns The Florida Mall and other shopping plazas in the Orlando area, is closing all locations effective Wednesday in an attempt to encourage social distancing and stop the spread of COVID-19.

The closure begins at 7 p.m. and will end on March 29.

“The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” Simon Property president David Simon said.

Simon has four locations in Central Florida: Orlando International Premium Outlets, Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets, Orlando Outlet Marketplace and The Florida Mall.

Later on Wednesday, the Mall at Millenia also joined the list of closures announcing it would close at 7 p.m. The mall of Conroy Road will be closed through at least March 29, however, many of its full-service restaurants will remain open, according to a news release.

Several stores, attractions and even theme parks have closed recently as health officials urge the public to avoid large groups of people.

