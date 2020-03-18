Shooting victim found dead near Orange County intersection

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting.

The shooting was reported at 1:48 a.m. near the intersection of South Rio Grande and Holden Avenue.

Deputies said they received a call for a “man down” and found the victim lying on the ground.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead, officials said.

The suspected shooter has not been located, deputies said.

No other details have been released.