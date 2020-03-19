Don’t do this: Woman films herself licking toilet seat on flight to Miami for ‘coronavirus challenge’

MIAMI, Fla. – An online influencer has gone viral once again, this time for filming herself licking a toilet seat during a flight to Miami in what she called the “coronavirus challenge,” according to the Miami Herald.

Ava Louise, who first made headlines in 2019 when she appeared on Dr. Phil, posted the TikTok video to Twitter on Saturday with a caption that read, “Please RT this so people can know how to properly be sanitary on the airplane.”

The six-second clip shows the Instagram model squatting next to the airplane toilet, licking the seat and then throwing up peace signs for the camera -- all with Fendi sunglasses on her head.

Please RT this so people can know how to properly be sanitary on the airplane 🥰😅 pic.twitter.com/x7GX9b4Lxc — Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) March 14, 2020

Since the video started spreading online, the Rutgers University student has done multiple interviews essentially saying that she wanted to take advantage of all the buzz surrounding COVID-19 in order to get attention.

She also told the Miami Herald that she’s felt healthy since the stunt and believes she was at no risk of contracting the coronavirus because it was a clean toilet seat “on a sugar daddy’s plane.”

News 6 partner WDIV reports that you can’t come down with the respiratory illness by sitting on a toilet but the virus can live up to 72 hours on stainless steel and plastic, according to CNN.

To read more on this story, go to MiamiHerald.com.