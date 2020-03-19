Paying with cash to be suspended at Florida tolls, drivers will receive bill in mail

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers who normally pay with cash while going through the tolls in Florida will now receive a bill in the mail amid the coronavirus spread, according to the Central Florida Expressway Authority.

The move was to reduce potential exposure of drivers and employees to the coronavirus, according to CFX.

The move toward license plate tolling will start at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

A driver who uses E-Pass will not see a difference.

Drivers who still go through cash lines will have to pay the bill online.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.