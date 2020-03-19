Publix to let seniors shop early on Tuesdays, Wednesdays

ORLANDO, Fla. – With adults over the age of 65 having an increased risk of complications from the coronavirus, according to the CDC, many grocery stores are setting aside special hours for older adults to shop without crowds.

Publix announced Thursday that starting next week, it is adding senior shopping hours to all of its stores on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Customers 65 and older can go to a Publix on those two days from 7 to 8 a.m. and shop without being exposed to large crowds of people visiting grocery stores.

“Publix is offering these expanded hours to better support our elder community,” a company official said in a statement on its website.

Publix said this will continue until further notice.

Seniors will also be able to access the Publix Pharmacy during this time as well.

Click here to see a full list of retailers offering senior hours.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.