Coronavirus: These stores are offering senior-only shopping hours

ORLANDO, Fla. – Many have been flocking to their local grocery stores to stock up on supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic, crowding stores and making it difficult for some of the people most vulnerable for COVID-19 to get the items they need.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, older adults are at higher risk from becoming seriously ill from the novel coronavirus, as are those with underlying health conditions.

According to the CDC, 8 out of 10 deaths reported in the U.S. have been in adults 65 and older.

The large crowds in grocery stores are something our seniors should be avoiding right now, to help the following stores are offering special hours for them to come get their shopping done and feel safe while doing it.

Dollar General

Dollar General is encouraging the first hour of store openings should be for senior customers amid the spread of the coronavirus and is asking other shoppers to plan their trips to their stores around that window of time.

All stores will also close an hour early each night so crews can clean and restock shelves.

The link here has a list of hours for Dollar General stores in your area.

Target

Beginning Wednesday, Target is also reserving its first hour of business every Wednesday at stores across the country for vulnerable guests, including the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.

All stores will close at 9 p.m. to give employees more time to clean and restock.

Click here to find a store near you.

The Fresh Market

Every weekday, The Fresh Market is inviting those most at risk in for an hour of safe shopping, from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Other shoppers are asked to respect those hours to limit the number of guests inside the store at once, in an effort to comply with the CDC’s guidelines for mass gatherings.

The Fresh Market will close at 9 p.m. every day.

Find the store nearest to you using this link.

Whole Foods

Customers 60 years old and older are invited to shop at Whole Foods stores one hour before doors open to the general public, according to the company’s adjusted hours during the pandemic.

For example, if your local Whole Foods says it’s open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., customers 60+ are allowed to enter at 8 a.m., the company’s website says.

Click here to locate your nearest Whole Foods store and get details on hours of operation.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

