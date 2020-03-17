Dollar General encourages first hour of store openings should be for senior customers

Dollar General is encouraging the first hour of store openings should be for senior customers amid the spread of the coronavirus.

“Dollar General wants to provide these at-risk customers with the ability to purchase the items they need and want at the beginning of each day to avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods,” Dollar General said in a statement.

The retailer said they encourage customers to plan their shopping trips around this window of time to allow senior customers to shop first.

All stores will also close an hour early each night so crews can clean and restock shelves.

“We appreciate our customers’ understanding of our decision and request they visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need at affordable prices,” Dollar General’s CEO Todd Vasos said in a statement.

The link here has a list of hours for Dollar General stores in your area.

