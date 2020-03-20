86ºF

Dear everyone: Please stop hoarding toilet paper

Strange craze continues during coronavirus pandemic

Elizabeth Gondar

Wade Warner picks up a toilet paper roll at a Stop & Shop supermarket during hours open daily only for seniors Thursday, March 19, 2020, in North Providence, R.I. Some items were still on back order while workers were restocking meat and produce this morning at the store. This week grocery store chains and other retailers began offering special shopping hours for seniors and other groups considered the most vulnerable to the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Wade Warner picks up a toilet paper roll at a Stop & Shop supermarket during hours open daily only for seniors Thursday, March 19, 2020, in North Providence, R.I. Some items were still on back order while workers were restocking meat and produce this morning at the store. This week grocery store chains and other retailers began offering special shopping hours for seniors and other groups considered the most vulnerable to the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/David Goldman) (Copyright 2020 Associated Press)

People have been flocking to stores as they prepare to wait out the coronavirus. But one commodity in particular has been bought in excess -- perhaps unnecessarily.

Toilet paper has been flying off the shelves so much that stores have placed a limit on how many packages customers can buy, despite there being no real indication people use the bathroom any more if they got sick with the virus compared to any other time.

New 6 composed a list of supplies people should actually stock up on.

Additionally, the station has provided tips for shopping and updated shopping hours for seniors and vulnerable guests for specific stores.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, older adults are at higher risk from becoming seriously ill from the novel coronavirus, as are those with underlying health conditions.

