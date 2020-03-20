Dear everyone: Please stop hoarding toilet paper

People have been flocking to stores as they prepare to wait out the coronavirus. But one commodity in particular has been bought in excess -- perhaps unnecessarily.

Toilet paper has been flying off the shelves so much that stores have placed a limit on how many packages customers can buy, despite there being no real indication people use the bathroom any more if they got sick with the virus compared to any other time.

New 6 composed a list of supplies people should actually stock up on.

Additionally, the station has provided tips for shopping and updated shopping hours for seniors and vulnerable guests for specific stores.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, older adults are at higher risk from becoming seriously ill from the novel coronavirus, as are those with underlying health conditions.