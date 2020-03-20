Second TSA agent at Orlando airport tests positive for coronavirus

ORLANDO, Fla. – A second Transportation Security Administration agent working at Orlando International Airport has tested positive for coronavirus, according to data provided by the agency.

The agent’s last shift was on March 11 at Checkpoint West, which includes Gates 1-59 for airlines such as American, United, Frontier and JetBlue.

“The officer is resting at home. TSA employees who have come in contact with the officer during the past 14 days were notified and provided direction on next steps," officials from the agency said. “Security screening checkpoints remain open and the agency is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Orange County Department of Health to monitor the situation as well as the health and safety of our employees and the traveling public.”

The second agent worked in the same area as the first agent who tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Her last shift was on March 10.

Across the country, 15 TSA agents have tested positive thus far, four of whom are in Florida.