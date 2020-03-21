Bomb threat investigated at hospital amid coronavirus pandemic

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach Police Officers are investigating a bomb threat that was made Saturday morning, officials said.

According to authorities, the threat was called into an Advent Health hospital.

The threat comes at a time when hospitals are seeing more patients due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to officials, the Volusia Beach bomb squad was notified of the threat and assisted Daytona Beach officers.

After investigating, authorities found no evidence that supported the threat.

