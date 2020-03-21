Food service plazas, SunPass Centers discontinued to reduce COVID-19 spread

OCOEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation and Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise announced Saturday that it will discontinue food services at all of its service plazas.

The decision comes after Governor Ron DeSantis’s orders which requires restaurants within the state to close on-premise services.

According to a news release from the Florida Department of Transportation, service plazas will no longer sell food at any of its restaurants effective immediately.

Service plazas will remain open to offer the following amenities:

Public restrooms and dog walks

Convenience stores

Fuel stations

According to the release, the marketplace stores located at Turkey Lake, Fort Drum, Fort Pierce, Canoe Creek and West Palm Beach will remain open.

In addition to closing their food services in response to COVID-19, Turnpike Service Plazas have adopted the following precautionary measures:

Increased hand sanitizer locations in convenience stores at plaza fuel stations

Posters at entrances and restroom areas to encourage handwashing

Use of new sanitizer solution specifically made to eliminate viruses

SunPass Customer Service Walk-In Centers will also close their doors to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The following SunPass Customer Service Walk-In Centers are affected by the temporary closing:

Snapper Creek, Milepost 19, Florida Turnpike, Miami

Miami, 7902 NW 36th Street, Unit 203, Doral

Boca Raton, 7941 Glades Road, Boca Raton

Tampa, 10137 E. Adamo Drive, Suite 800A, Tampa

Pinellas Bayway Administration Center, 4501 54th Avenue S, St. Petersburg

Ocoee Walk-In Center, 9405 W. Colonial Drive, Ocoee

Mid-Bay Bridge, 1200 White Point Road, Niceville

Garcon Point Bridge, 555 Avalon Boulevard, Milton

If you have any questions or concerns, you’re asked to call SunPass at 1-888-865-5352.

