Fourth Orlando International Airport TSA officer tests positive for coronavirus

ORLANDO, Fla. – A fourth Transportation Security Administration officer who works at the Orlando International Airport tested positive for COVID-19, according to the agency.

According to TSA, the most recent agent to test positive for COVID-19 was working as a screening officer at the East Checkpoint at OIA and their last day of work was March 16.

“The individual is quarantined and resting at home,” TSA said in a statement. “TSA employees who work the same shift and may have come in contact with the officer who tested positive during the past 14 days have been alerted about the situation so that they can take action as appropriate.”

Three other OIA TSA officers also have coronavirus. All three other officers all worked at the West Checkpoint of the airport.

At least one of those officers is receiving medical care at a hospital, according to the TSA.

The Transportation Security Administration posted a map of TSA officers who have tested positive for coronavirus. According to that map, as of Sunday, 20 TSA agents have been infected with the highly contagious virus.

