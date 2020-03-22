UCF residents told to vacate their rooms by Wednesday, University says

ORLANDO, Fla. – The University of Central Florida said Sunday that students still living on campus would need to “vacate” their rooms by Wednesday as the university continues to combat the coronavirus.

According to a news release, all residents will need to vacate their rooms by 6 p.m.

Students meeting certain extenuating circumstances will not be required to leave if approved.

Those circumstances include:

International students unable to travel

Residents without permanent housing

Residents with other hardships to be reviewed on a case by case basis

“Residents with an approved exception may be required to consolidate in a different location on campus,” the university said.

If you are currently living in UCF housing and believe you fit under one of the circumstances above you’re asked to request an exception to stay in on-campus housing by visiting the Housing Portal (myUCF > Student Self Service > Housing > Housing Portal).

This information applies to all residents, currently residing on campus that do not have a summer housing assignment. Residents that are not physically on campus at this time will receive information on when to return to campus.

