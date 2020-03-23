Brevard County Sheriff’s Office launching new program for parents, children in response to coronavirus

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office will announce a new program for parents and children in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program is set to launch Tuesday night, according to a news release.

[Sheriff Wayne Ivey will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. Watch live at the top of this story.]

Ivey said he will be providing an update on the agency’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic as well as announce a new program for parents and children.

There are currently seven confirmed cases of coronavirus in Brevard County, including one employee at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, according to the Florida Department of Health and KSC.

