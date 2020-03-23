Florida Lottery closes HQ, district offices to public

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Lottery announced Monday that its headquarters and all district offices will be closed to the public, effective immediately, to help protect employees and players during the coronavirus outbreak.

The offices currently remain open to employees.

In a news release, lottery officials said they are monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and “taking every precaution to help keep employees, retailers and players as safe as possible.”

“All Lottery Draw game drawings are being conducted as scheduled, and winner claims and prize payments will continue to be processed via mail,” the news release said.