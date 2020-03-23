Sumter County schools begin first day of distance-learning. Here’s how it went.

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Teachers in Sumter County had less than two weeks to prepare lessons for distance learning. Monday, students continue their coursework through packets or online learning.

"Campuses are closed, but the learning environment is not. It's just a different venue," said Sumter County Superintendent, Rich Shirley.

Sumter County is the first school district in Central Florida to officially start distance learning. Shirley says they are doing the best they can with continued learning and faced some challenges.

"There's so many bits and pieces and parts. Technology, not just the fact that we provide computers for our children, but ones that don't have internet access has been a challenge," said Shirley.

The school is addressing that issue by allowing students to download coursework onto their laptops through hot spots. Each school provides wi-fi for students and parents to drive up and download coursework. The school district is also equipping ten buses with hot spots. When they make their daily deliveries for food throughout the county, students have a three-hour window to download coursework.

Parent Heather Richard says her biggest concern is trying to fill the void of a teacher, for her fifth-grade daughter.

"My first concern was how do we keep the kids from falling behind. I'm not a teacher, I don't know the specifics of what she's learning when she's in school. Having to pick up where the teachers left off is stressful and concerning. I'm not sure if I'm doing it right," said Richard.

The Sumter County superintendent says the district is working to improve communication between teachers and students through distance learning.

"Teachers are available for phone conferencing and some video lessons, so we're learning as we go. We have great staff and they've worked hard and put in lots of hours to create the best learning environment they can with this unique circumstance we find ourselves in," said Shirley.

Starting Thursday, students third through fifth grade will be able to pick up laptops and transition to online learning, instead of using course packets.

Shirley says all of the Sumter County schools have been deep cleaned and disinfected for teachers who will report to their classrooms. He says the teachers are expected to upload online lessons in two-week increments, but many have already uploaded lessons beyond the two weeks.

Shirley says the plans they have in place are good solutions for now, but they are prepared to make changes in the future if there are any issues that come up along the way.

Continuity of Food Service Operations during School Shutdown

Beginning Monday, 3/23/2020

On-site: At each site (South Sumter High, Lake Panasoffkee Elementary, Webster Elementary, and Wildwood Elementary) breakfast and lunch will be served from 8:00 to 11:00. Meals may be picked up from those sites during these times.

Off-site: Meals may be picked up at the schools listed above, at the above stated times. The district will also deliver to the following locations in the community and remain at those locations from 8:00 to 11:00.

Wildwood Elementary School: 300 Huey St.

Royal Park: 9750 NE 6th Blvd.

Moreland Park Church: 3844 CR 230

Lake Miona Country Club: 5473 CR 122

Lake Panasoffkee Elementary School: 790 CR 482N

Marsh Bend Outlet Park: 3100 CR 413

Sumterville Park: 2427 CR 522

Coleman City Hall: 3502 E. Warm Springs Ave.

South Sumter High School: 706 N Main St.

Nobleton/Boat Ramp: 7674 CR 647

Croom Store: 4120 CR 656

Webster Elementary School: 349 Market Blvd.

Tarrytown Linden Church: 4319 CR 772

Center Hill Police Department: 94 Virginia Ave.

Hot spots are expected to provide wi-fi to the ten buses that drop off food to the locations listed above by the end of the week. Each school location already provides wi-fi access for students to download coursework.

