Cape Canaveral Air Force Station closes launch viewing amid coronavirus outbreak

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – The 45th Space Wing announced Tuesday the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station will close its launch viewing site to guests and a public viewing location outside the base gates.

The decision was made “to ensure the health and safety of our staff and community,” according to a post on Twitter.

To ensure the health and safety of our staff and community, launch viewing at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station will be closed until further notice. For the most up to date information on COVID-19 and the impacts on 45th SW installations, visit: https://t.co/gQFOqUF5bh — 45th Space Wing (@45thSpaceWing) March 24, 2020

A spokesman for the 45th Space Wing said the closures include access to guests of people working at the Air Force Station and the launching viewing site outside the base gates on State Road 401 along the Banana River.

The decision comes as cases of the coronavirus climbed to over 1,200 in Florida. As of Tuesday morning, there were seven people had tested positive in Brevard County, including an employee at Kennedy Space Center.

The 45th Space Wing has a list of how locations under its jurisdiction are being impacted by the coronavirus. Right now its outdoor recreation site, information, tickets and travel site and its Airman Leadership School are also closed.