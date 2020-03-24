WATCH LIVE: Volusia County officials give update on coronavirus response

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – As the number of COVID-19 cases in Florida continues to grow, Volusia County officials are expected to give an update on the local response to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, 18 cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in Volusia County. A total of 1,412 Florida-related cases have been reported, 18 of which have resulted in death, according to the health department.

[INTERACTIVE MAP: Here’s where to get your drive-thru coronavirus test]

If you are having trouble viewing the map above on mobile, click here.

In an effort to comply with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines on limiting social gatherings, Volusia County officials closed vehicle access ramps to the county’s beaches over the weekend. County leaders said the move was a measure of crowd control and an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The ramps are closed through March 26 but county officials said that could change to protect the health and safety of the community.

Leaders are expected to give an update on the response in a news conference Tuesday afternoon. You can watch the conference live in the video player above starting at 4 p.m.

