86ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

86ºF

Local News

UCF considers virtual commencement as coronavirus cancels major events

University leaders consider special ceremony for seniors

Erin Dobrzyn, Digital Storyteller

Tags: UCF, COVID-19, coronavirus, health, graduation
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

As concerns over the coronavirus cause many events and important milestones to be canceled, UCF is taking aim at modifying their traditional graduation ceremony.

The university said Wednesday, officials are exploring other methods of celebrating graduation by attempting to organize a virtual commencement ceremony.

It was not immediately clear when students would be notified of any virtual commencement details.

“Additionally, we are looking at ways to recognize this semester’s graduates at a special rescheduled ceremony later this year. More information on that will come later,” a UCF spokesperson said.

UCF is joining all other universities in the state of Florida in canceling in-person spring commencement ceremonies.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: