UCF considers virtual commencement as coronavirus cancels major events
University leaders consider special ceremony for seniors
As concerns over the coronavirus cause many events and important milestones to be canceled, UCF is taking aim at modifying their traditional graduation ceremony.
The university said Wednesday, officials are exploring other methods of celebrating graduation by attempting to organize a virtual commencement ceremony.
It was not immediately clear when students would be notified of any virtual commencement details.
“Additionally, we are looking at ways to recognize this semester’s graduates at a special rescheduled ceremony later this year. More information on that will come later,” a UCF spokesperson said.
UCF is joining all other universities in the state of Florida in canceling in-person spring commencement ceremonies.
