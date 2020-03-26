Amtrak train with car carriers derails in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. – A train derailment in DeLand involved 10 car carriers on Thursday afternoon, according to Amtrak.

Amtrak officials said the service on the Amtrak Auto has been suspended after the car carriers derailed after leaving Sanford.

Eight of the cars are on the ground, according to Amtrak.

No one was in the carriers and no one was injured in the incident, according to Amtrak.

Officials said 294 customers were on the train.

