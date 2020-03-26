Naked couple found wrestling in car outside Florida mall during fight about ‘pee napkin,’ police say

CLEARWATER, Fla. – Police say a couple found naked and wrestling in their car parking outside a Florida mall got into a fight about a “pee napkin” after they had sex.

Witnesses called 911 around 9 p.m. Sunday when they spotted 21-year-old Robert Janisch, of Minnesota, and his girlfriend engaged in a naked fight and when deputies arrived, they separated the two and noticed the woman had some injuries to her neck, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

Officers said the woman told them that she and her boyfriend had sex in a car outside the Clearwater Mall and after, she needed to urinate so she stepped out of the car, did so, and used a napkin to wipe herself clean but then accidentally tossed the napkin onto Janisch.

An argument started as soon as he got back into the vehicle with Janisch yelling at her for throwing the “pee napkin” at him, records show.

Things turned physical when Janisch choked the woman for a few seconds, causing her breathing to be restricted until she was able to yell for help, according to the affidavit.

Police said Janisch admitted that the two had been drinking and he got mad when she threw the “pee napkin” at him, but he wouldn’t say how the fight turned physical and claimed the injuries to her neck might have happened earlier in the day when they were at the beach.

He was arrested on a charge of domestic violence by strangulation.