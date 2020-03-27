2 more TSA officer working at Orlando airport test positive for coronavirus

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two more Transportation Security Administration officers working at the Orlando International Airport have tested positive for COVID-19, the illness responsible for the global coronavirus pandemic.

TSA officials confirmed two officers tested positive and said they have not worked at the airport for 14 days. Seven officers total at the Orlando International Airport have had COVID-19. Several have already recovered, according to the agency.

The most recent officers most recently worked at the airport’s West Checkpoint, according to the TSA.

Four other officers working at the West Checkpoint previously tested positive for the virus. Another officer was working at the East Checkpoint, according to TSA records.

TSA officers at three Florida airports have tested positive for COVID-19.

Also, this week TSA began allowing passengers to bring up to 12-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer in carry-on bags a substantial increase from the 3.4 ounces normally allowed through security checkpoints.