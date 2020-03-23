Fifth Orlando International Airport TSA officer tests positive for coronavirus

ORLANDO, Fla. – Another Transportation Security Transportation Security Administration Officer working at the Orlando International Airport tested positive for coronavirus Monday, according to TSA officials.

The officer’s last day of work was March 12 and they were stationed at the West Checkpoint from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., according to the TSA.

The officer marks the fifth at OIA to test positive for COVID-19 and the fourth working at the West Checkpoint.

“TSA confirms that a fifth Transportation Security Officer who works at Orlando International Airport has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The officer is resting at home and all TSA employees who have come in contact with the individual over the past 14 days have been informed to self-quarantine at home," TSA said in a statement. "Screening checkpoints remain open and the agency is working with the CDC, as well as the Orange County Public Health Department to monitor the situation as well as the health and safety of all of our employees and the traveling public. We will update as more information becomes available.”

On Sunday, a fourth TSA officer tested positive for COVID-19 and was working as a screening officer at the East Checkpoint at OIA. Their last day of work was March 16.

“The individual is quarantined and resting at home,” TSA said in a statement. “TSA employees who work the same shift and may have come in contact with the officer who tested positive during the past 14 days have been alerted about the situation so that they can take action as appropriate.”

Three other OIA TSA officers also have coronavirus. At least one of those officers is receiving medical care at a hospital, according to the TSA.

The Transportation Security Administration posted a map of TSA officers who have tested positive for coronavirus. According to that map, as of Monday evening, at least 25 TSA agents have been infected with the highly contagious virus.

On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said hundreds of passengers from New York, possibly carrying the virus, were flying to Florida after New York went into shelter-in-place.

DeSantis said he plans to order health officers and law enforcement to meet planes arriving from New York and New jersey to take their temperatures and order them to self-quarantine.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.