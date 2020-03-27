Oakland police search for missing endangered adult

OAKLAND, Fla. – The Oakland Police Department is searching for a missing endangered adult.

Police said 30-year-old Tyler Andrew Green was reported missing by his mother.

Investigator said she last saw him on Wednesday around 11 p.m.

Authorities said he was recently discharged from the hospital with a serious medical condition and he is considered as a missing endangered adult due to his health.

Officers said Green’s white bicycle cruise was found on Oakland Avenue by Winter’s Landing.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 407-656-9797.