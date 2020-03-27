Publix CEO to customers: You don’t need to hoard supplies

ORLANDO, Fla. – Panic caused by coronavirus has customers buying up supplies in fear of running out of essentials in the future.

This craze has caused stores like Publix to set purchase limits on items to prevent hoarding, but now has the company asking buyers to stop panic-buying items.

Todd Jones, CEO of Publix Super Markets, said in a news release that deliveries occur throughout the day, so waiting outside stores before they open is unnecessary.

The stores are also working with their current and new suppliers to meet the increased demand in products.

“As you shop with us, we encourage you to buy what you need to allow your family, friends and neighbors the same opportunity – there is no need to buy extra. Products will continue to be delivered daily,” Jones said.

Publix stores have adjusted their hours to accommodate the extra time it takes for preventative sanitation and restocking.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.