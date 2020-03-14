72ºF

Publix to adjust store hours to sanitize and restock shelves

Stores will close at 8 p.m. starting March 14

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: coronavirus
ORLANDO, Fla. – Publix announced store hours will be adjusted so crews can sanitize facilities and restock shelves amid coronavirus concerns.

The company made the announcement on Twitter on Friday.

The stores will close at 8 p.m. each day starting March 14, according to Publix. Stores usually close at 10 p.m.

The new hours also apply to Publix pharmacies.

Earlier on Friday, News 6 Executive Producer Tara Evans made a list of supplies each family should buy. You find her report at this link.

