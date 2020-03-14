Publix to adjust store hours to sanitize and restock shelves

ORLANDO, Fla. – Publix announced store hours will be adjusted so crews can sanitize facilities and restock shelves amid coronavirus concerns.

The company made the announcement on Twitter on Friday.

To better serve our customers, give our store teams time to conduct additional preventive sanitation and restock product on our shelves, beginning Saturday, March 14 we will adjust store and pharmacy hours companywide to close at 8 p.m. until further notice. pic.twitter.com/Lc0jRLtZwh — Publix (@Publix) March 14, 2020

The stores will close at 8 p.m. each day starting March 14, according to Publix. Stores usually close at 10 p.m.

The new hours also apply to Publix pharmacies.

Earlier on Friday, News 6 Executive Producer Tara Evans made a list of supplies each family should buy.

