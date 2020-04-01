Seminole County leaders say social distancing order in effect along with statewide stay-at-home mandate

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County leaders addressed the governor’s new stay-at-home order executive order in a news conference Wednesday.

Leaders said they are working to compare Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order with the county-wide social distancing order to see if there is any overlap.

So far, officials said they will allow gatherings of 10 people or less including for religious practice as it follows the president’s social distancing orders. The governor’s order does not go into effect midnight Friday.

Seminole County trails are still open under the social distancing order, though playgrounds and basketball courts are closed to prevent crowds. Leaders emphasized that though their order allows small gatherings, people should practice social distancing indoors.

Leaders said details about enforcing the county-wide order could change as they learn the specifics regarding the governor’s stay-at-home order, which limits movements and personal interactions outside of one’s home to only essential activities.

Either way, all efforts are meant to curb the spread of coronavirus within Florida.

As of Wednesday morning, Seminole County had 124 confirmed cases of coronavirus. According to Seminole County Emergency Management Director Alan Harris, nine of those people no longer show symptoms beyond a 14-day period and have been cleared by medical officials. Harris added 347 people were currently self-isolating within the county.

