Troopers work fatal crash in Osceola County

1 driver is dead, according to FHP

All eastbound lanes blocked by crash on I-4 near mile marker 61. (Florida Highway Patrol)
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol troopers were investigating a crash in Osceola County Wednesday morning.

The crash happened eastbound on Interstate 4 by mile marker 61 around 9:30 a.m. Two vehicles were involved, according to troopers. One of the drivers died at a hospital.

All eastbound lanes were blocked as of 10:40 a.m.

This is a developing story, check back with News 6 for updates.

