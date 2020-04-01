Troopers work fatal crash in Osceola County
1 driver is dead, according to FHP
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol troopers were investigating a crash in Osceola County Wednesday morning.
The crash happened eastbound on Interstate 4 by mile marker 61 around 9:30 a.m. Two vehicles were involved, according to troopers. One of the drivers died at a hospital.
All eastbound lanes were blocked as of 10:40 a.m.
This is a developing story, check back with News 6 for updates.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.