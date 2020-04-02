Buffalo Wild Wings offering BOGO wing deals, free delivery during coronavirus outbreak

As restaurant dining rooms closed across the countries, companies have started offering deals to continually encourage customers to purchase their food during the coronavirus pandemic.

Buffalo Wild Wings announced starting April 1 and for the entire month, it is offering free delivery and a host of food deals for its customers through the end of the month.

On Thursdays, you can order buy one, get one boneless wings and on Tuesdays it’s buy one, get one traditional wings.

There’s a family bundle up for grabs if you have more mouths to feed with 20 traditional wings, 20 boneless wings and a basket of fries for $34.99, according to the chain restaurant.

Other bundles include the following:

10 boneless wings + regular fries – $9.99

10 traditional wings + regular fries – $12.99

20 boneless wings + basket of fries – price will vary by location

20 traditional wings + basket of fries – price will vary by location

To receive free delivery where available, the restaurant chain said customers must place their order through buffalowildwings.com or its mobile app and it will be facilitated by DoorDash.

