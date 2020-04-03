Coronavirus: Mexico halts Corona beer production

The Mexican brewing company that produces Corona beer announced Friday via Twitter that it will be halting the production of its well known beer.

Grupo Modelo said it was taking the actions to comply with the measures taken by Mexico’s federal government.

The company also expressed its complete commitment to fight against the virus.

The company said it will be donating 300,000 antibacterial gels made from brewed alcohol and will contribute in the future with more actions to fight the pandemic.

Grupo Modelo acata medidas dictadas por el Gobierno Federal para hacer frente al SARS-CoV2. pic.twitter.com/MXthEGnl5Q — Grupo Modelo MX (@GrupoModelo_MX) April 3, 2020

