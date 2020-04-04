195 dead from coronavirus in Florida as confirmed cases climb to 11,545

ORLANDO, Fla. – One-hundred ninety-five people have died of coronavirus in Florida as the amount of confirmed cases in the state increased Saturday to 11,545, according to health officials.

Earlier in the day, the Florida Department of Health had reported 11,111 had tested positive for COVID-19, with 191 deaths. The Florida DOH releases the latest coronavirus numbers for the state at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day.

Nearly 1,500 (1,470) coronavirus patients are hospitalized in Florida, according to the department of health.

The state numbers do not show how many people have recovered from the virus, and department officials have declined to release that information after several requests from WKMG-TV.

Orange County health officer Dr. Raul Pino said coronavirus patients must test negative twice in 24 hours before leaving isolation.

As of Saturday morning, here’s a county-by-county breakdown in Central Florida: (table will be updated)

County Confirmed Cases Hospitalizations Death Brevard 72 22 0 Flagler 29 5 1 Lake 95 18 2 Marion 42 6 0 Orange 657 87 8 Osceola 216 58 4 Polk 142 52 4 Seminole 178 37 1 Sumter 73 25 3 Volusia 134 33 2

The latest state numbers were released late Saturday afternoon while President Donald Trump held his daily coronavirus briefing. Trump said the United States was heading into what could be its “toughest” weeks as coronavirus cases swell nationwide.

"There will be a lot of death, unfortunately. There will be death,” Trump said.

Meanwhile, nearly 60% of Florida’s available hospital beds are unavailable, according to a new database from the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, which is tracking available resources amid the pandemic.

Florida remains under a stay-at-home order, issued earlier in the week by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Residents and visitors are asked to limit their activity outside the home to essential activities, including exercise outside, getting food and gas. Similar orders are in place across the country; only a few governors haven’t issued a similar order.

