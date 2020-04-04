Brevard County closes Viera Wetlands until April 30 to public due to coronavirus

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County has closed the Viera Wetlands to the public as a result of Gov. Ron Desantis’ “Stay at Home” executive order that took effect Friday, according to news 6 partner Florida Today.

The Viera Wetlands — formally known as the Ritch Grissom Memorial Wetlands — is a popular spot for bird-watchers, bicyclists and hikers.

The wetlands, off Wickham Road, now is closed to all visitors, including foot traffic, vehicles and bicycles.

[READ: Seminole County releases heat map of coronavirus cases | Coronavirus: Here’s how many hospital beds are available in Florida]

The wetlands will remain closed to visitors through April 30, unless extended in conjunction with the duration of the governor’s order, the county said.

“The closing of the Viera Wetlands is a health measure, not only for the safety of the public, but also staff and volunteers,” the county said in a statement. “We rely heavily on volunteers, many of which are retirees, to operate the Viera Wetlands. Many of these volunteers fall into the ‘higher-risk’ category, and should limit interaction with other people. The health and safety of our visitors, staff and volunteers is our top priority.”

Brevard County Communications Director Don Walker said county parks operated by the Parks and Recreation Department remain open to the public, except for beachside parks, which are closed. Park buildings and community centers, however, are closed countywide.

Walker said the Viera Wetlands in overseen by the county’s Natural Resources Management Department.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.