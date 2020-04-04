Woman shot, killed on Wilts Street in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman was shot and killed Saturday in Orlando, police said.

The Orlando Police Department said it is investigating the fatal shooting, which happened in the 3800 block of Wilts Street.

According to officials, a 45-year-old woman was taken to a hospital with two gunshot wounds. She later died as a result of her injuries, officers said.

Officials said one person was taken into custody and investigators are working to determine if the suspected shooter knew the woman.

No other details have been released.

