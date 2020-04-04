Seminole County is closing all boat ramps. Here’s why

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County will close all of its boat ramps Saturday night after several boaters were discovered holding “large parties on the river violating all CDC guidelines” in connection to the coronavirus.

The county tweeted that the ramps are closing “due to irresponsible boaters.” It’s not known when the ramps will reopen.

A photo included in the tweet showed about 20 people in close proximity next to several boats. The county did not say when or where the photo was taken.

The CDC has advised people to stay 6 feet apart and to stay in groups of 10 or less.

The county said for more information, residents can visit http://PrepareSeminole.org or call 407-665-0000 daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.