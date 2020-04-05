Florida man hangs giant roll of toilet paper in front yard to poke fun at coronavirus panic buying

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – A homeowner in Florida is having some fun with the nation's rush on toilet paper by hanging a giant roll of TP in his front yard.

The man who put it up in his Collier County neighborhood, Donald Ryan, said he hung the giant roll between two trees in an effort to make his neighbors laugh during a tough time.

"I think the whole idea is crazy, the toilet the paper phenomena," Ryan said.

He said he put it up to poke fun at the nationwide rush to buy as much toilet paper possible during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Everybody loves it. I got a couple that says, ‘We'll trade ammo for toilet paper.’ That sounds kind of crazy. I don't even have toilet paper myself,” Ryan said, adding that he only has about three rolls left.

The display is perhaps his most unusual tree decoration, which doubles as an advertisement for his craft business: Who Wood Wonder.

Regardless, something is usually hanging among the greenery.

"I've had the pulleys in the trees all along ‘cause I do Christmas decorations up there and Halloween and Easter and all kinds of things, so I just put it to use," Ryan said.

The supply of toilet paper is still extremely limited in stores across the region.

Ryan hopes people can find at least some humor in the situation.

“Of course it’s the most important thing. You got to laugh or you’re going to just drive yourself crazy,” Ryan said.

