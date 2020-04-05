Man killed, another injured in shooting at Orlando apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man is dead, a second is injured and a third is in custody after a shooting at a Pine Hills apartment complex, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said the investigation began at about 10:20 p.m. Saturday when 28-year-old Brandon Ingram and 33-year-old Roderick Dallas Jr. were dropped off at an area hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds after a shooting at Pineview Apartments on Pine Hills Road.

Ingram died as a result of his injuries while Dallas was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center. He is expected to survive.

Authorities said a suspect vehicle was located inside the apartment complex and the driver, 46-year-old Craig Shavers, was arrested on a second-degree murder charge.