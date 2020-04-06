Drive-thru coronavirus testing sites coming to Volusia County, state representative says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Florida State Representative David Santiago said in a video posted to Facebook that new drive-thru coronavirus testing sites will be coming to Volusia County within the next week to better service residents.

In the video posted Monday, Santiago said the decision to open the testing sites was made in the last 48 hours after speaking with local hospital CEOs, the Sheriff’s Office and Gov. Ron DeSantis to better asses need in the community.

“I’m proud to announce that the work over the last 48 hours I’ve been doing and talking to folks, they’ve agreed that sometime next week we will have drive-thru testing facilities on both the east side and the west side (of Volusia County)," Santiago said.

Santiago said the guidelines and parameters of who can be tested at these facilities will be released “shortly."

No additional information on the exact locations of the testing sites has been released.

It was not immediately clear how many tests each facility would be able to handle per day or what the operating hours would be.

