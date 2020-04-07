Orange County supports local restaurants with “407 Day” social media campaign

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County has launched a social media campaign to support local restaurants amid the spread of the coronavirus.

On April 7, or “407 Day," anyone ordering takeout should post a photo of their meal using the hashtags #407Day and #OrlandoToGo.

On Tuesday, the sounds of orders coming through filled and empty dining room at Too Much Sauce in Orlando. The owner grateful to Orange County and VisitOrlando for making this day he says absolutely has brought a boost in sales.

"So far before 12 o'clock, the day started in a very good way better than other days," said Evan Dimov. "We are getting orders so 407 was a good idea."

Dimov is grateful as he says he's lost at least 50% of his sales. He said Tuesday morning, Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon put in an order of 12 meals and tagged his business online afterwards.

"It's tough but I think if I did not have the help of this community, I'll probably be closed by now because the community really came together and stepped in."

Across town at Stasio's Deli, co-owner Maria Palo said she opened the restaurant and deli along with her kids as co-owners. It brings an added stress as they too have lost about 30% in sales. However, starting early Tuesday morning she saw new faces coming and posting to social media, believe they will sustain and survive the pandemic because of the community support.

"I want to say thank you so much for all of you supporting us," Palo said.

This social media campaign runs through the rest of the month.

More than 700 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Orange County. More than 7,205 people have taken a coronavirus test in the county.

Fiddler’s Roofing is one business in the area trying to help. The company donated N-95 masks and procedure masks to the Health Service Division.

The City of Orlando is also taking #407 day a step further, challenging residents to also do good deeds on the day that represents the city's long-standing area code:

Some things the community can do today to celebrate Orlando and #407 Day would be -

Donating to non-profits who are helping those most in need

Support our small businesses

By ordering delivery or take-out from local restaurantsOr purchasing gift cards and making purchases from local businesses online

Giving Blood

Donating non-perishables to Second Harvest Food Bank

Thanking our hometown heroes and helpers - from our medical workers, first responders, to our teachers, to our garbage and recycling collectors

And don’t forget to share on social media with hashtag 4-0-7-DAY

