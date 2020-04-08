DEO releases new mobile-friendly site to apply for reemployment assistance
Many people in Florida have struggled to file a claim
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Department of Economic Opportunity has released a new mobile-friendly site for Floridians to apply for reemployment assistance.
CLICK HERE FOR MOBILE-FRIENDLY SITE FOR FLORIDA REEMPLOYMENT ASSISTANCE APPLICATION
The link to the website can be found here.
The DEO is encouraging anyone who has not filed an application should use this new mobile-friendly site.
A lot of people in Florida have struggled to file a claim.
[RELATED: 2,000 employees, new internet servers added to take Florida unemployment claims]
The phone system and online system has had issues.
The DEO had to offer paper applications to make sure people are able to send in an application.
[CLICK HERE FOR PAPER APPLICATION]
Only Floridians who do not have a reemployment assistance claim should file an application.
[RELATED: Need an unemployment form? They’re in boxes across Central Florida]
The following information is asked if you are submitting an application:
- Social Security number
- Driver’s License or State ID number
- Employment information for the last 18 months for each employer
- Employer ID (You can find this on your W2 or 1099 tax form)
- Employer Name, address, phone number
- First and last day of work
- Gross earnings for the last 18 months
- Reason for separation
- If you are not a U.S. Citizen you will be asked for a registration number or other work authorization form
- A military employee should copy their DD-214 Member 4 or a copy of Member 2-7
- A federal employee should use SF-8 or SF-50
- A Union member should list a Union name, hall number, and phone number.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.