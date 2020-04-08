DEO releases new mobile-friendly site to apply for reemployment assistance

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Department of Economic Opportunity has released a new mobile-friendly site for Floridians to apply for reemployment assistance.

The DEO is encouraging anyone who has not filed an application should use this new mobile-friendly site.

A lot of people in Florida have struggled to file a claim.

The phone system and online system has had issues.

The DEO had to offer paper applications to make sure people are able to send in an application.

Only Floridians who do not have a reemployment assistance claim should file an application.

The following information is asked if you are submitting an application: